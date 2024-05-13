Saratoga County resident Anthony Stefanacci, of Saratoga Springs, died by suicide on Friday, May 10, according to the Ballston Lake EMS.

Stefanacci, lovingly known by colleagues as “AJ,” had just passed his EMT exam and was a week shy of his 18th birthday. He was set to graduate from WSWHE BOCES, where he was enrolled in the Criminal Justice Studies program.

In a post on Facebook, the school said it was devastated to learn of his passing, adding that Stefanacci was known for helping around the classroom and giving his all during role-play scenarios and community service events.

“Anthony had a kind soul and never failed to make people laugh inside and outside of class,” the school said. “He loved helping other people and put his life into both of these trades. Anthony and his presence will be deeply missed by everyone.”

The Malta Ridge Fire Department, where the teen spent his time volunteering, remembered him as “a dedicated and compassionate young firefighter who never failed to lift the spirits of those around him," in a Facebook post.

"His bright smile and love of laughter was contagious.”

Stefanacci comes from a family of first responders; his father is a lieutenant at the Saratoga Springs Fire Department and has been a paramedic for decades, as has the boy’s mother, who is also a nurse at Saratoga Hospital. Stefanacci’s sister is also a nurse at St. Peters Hospital.

“This whole family has dedicated their entire lives to helping others,” the Saratoga Springs Fire Department wrote on Facebook. “Now, it is our time to help them.”

The department shared a GoFundMe campaign created to help the devastated family, who just purchased their first home, with funeral and moving expenses.

“Thank you for considering helping us as we help them during this unimaginable time of loss and heartache,” the boy’s uncle, Charles Tyree said.

Funeral services for Stefanacci are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Saratoga Abundant Life Church in Ballston Spa.

Those who wish to support the GoFundMe can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.