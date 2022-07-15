Corinth Couple Tied Dog To Tree In Woods, Abandoned Him, Police Say

A couple from the Capital District has been criminally charged after police said they tied their one-year-old dog to a tree in the woods and then abandoned him.

Saratoga County residents Noah Center, age 24, and Ashleigh Allen, age 22, both of Corinth, were arrested Thursday, July 14, on multiple charges stemming from the incident.

According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Center and Allen left the Heeler mix, named Quade, tied up in a wooded area off Route 9 in Corinth, where he remained for at least two days.

The dog was eventually discovered by a good Samaritan who told police he had heard a dog barking in the woods over the previous two days.

Sheriff’s officials said Quade is currently being cared for by the Saratoga County Animal Shelter and should not have any long-lasting effects from the ordeal.

Center and Allen were each charged with animal abuse crimes, including torturing and failing to provide proper sustenance.

They were arraigned in Corinth Town Court and later released on appearance tickets. Both are due back in court on Tuesday, July 19.

