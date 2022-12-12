Ballston Spa Couple Starved, Neglected Labrador Retriever, Police Say

A couple from the region is facing animal abuse charges after allegedly starving their Labrador Retriever.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday, Dec. 3, when they received a complaint from the Saratoga County Animal Shelter about a yellow Labrador Retriever that had been dropped off “under suspicious circumstances,” police said.

Shelter employees told investigators the dog was extremely malnourished and showed other signs of neglect.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, deputies arrested 31-year-old Rebecca Been and 28-year-old Justin Condon, both of Ballston Spa, on misdemeanor charges of torturing or injuring animals - failure to provide sustenance.

Following their arraignment, Been and Condon were released on appearance tickets to the Milton Town Court on a later date.

Police said the dog was turned over to the Saratoga County Animal Shelter and is expected to make a full recovery.

