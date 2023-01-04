4 Charged In Drug Trafficking Scheme In Saratoga County

An investigation into drug trafficking in the region has landed four suspects behind bars.

Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit first arrested 41-year-old Shahid Smith, of Saratoga Springs, on Thursday, Dec. 29, following a “lengthy” investigation, the department said.

He’s accused of selling and possessing cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County, according to police.

Smith is charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Following Smith’s arrest, members of the sheriff’s office and the Saratoga Springs Police Department executed search warrants on a motel in Saratoga Springs and a home in the Town of Wilton.

While searching the properties, investigators reportedly uncovered scales and packaging material, along with quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and Xanax.

Police arrested three additional suspects as a result of the searches, each facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

They were identified as:

Dana Goossens, age 31, of Saratoga Springs,

Amie Buck, age 40, of Wilton, and 42-year-old

Tabatha Heitzmann, age 42, of Wilton

Buck and Heitzmann were additionally charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Following their arraignment, all four suspects were ordered held at the Saratoga County jail.

