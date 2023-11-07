New Storm System Will Bring Wintry Mix To Parts Of Northeast, Causing Slick Travel In Spots

The time frame for the storm is Wednesday night, Nov. 8 into Thursday, Nov. 9.

Areas shown in magenta in the image above from AccuWeather.com could see a wintry mix with snow expected in areas in northern New England shown in light blue.

A round of rain and showers swept through the region overnight into Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, with precipitation winding down in the morning from west to east, according to the National Weather Service.

It will remain cloudy throughout the morning followed by gradual clearing as the high temperature climbs to the low to mid 60s. It will be breezy and winds could gust as high as 25 miles per hour.

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, it will be sunny and cooler on Wednesday with a high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark.

The storm system will move in late Wednesday night. The overnight low will remain above the freezing mark in areas shown in green in the image above, where precipitation will be in the form of rain and showers.

"The most likely locations where a small buildup of ice may occur on trees, power lines, and some roads will be over the higher elevations in places such as the Adirondacks, parts of the Berkshires and the Green and White Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

The chance for precipitation will continue until early Thursday afternoon on a mostly cloudy day in which the high temperature will be in the mid-50s.

Clouds will linger on Friday, Nov. 10 when Veterans Day is observed. The high temperature will be in the low 50s.

Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11 will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature around 50 degrees and overnight lows dipping to the freezing mark.

