Milton Man Rapes Underage Teen, Police Say

A man from the region is facing rape charges after allegedly sexually abusing an underage teen.

Thomas Millington, age 39, is facing rape charges after allegedly sexually abusing an underage teen. Photo Credit: Saratoga County Sheriff's Office
Michael Mashburn
Saratoga County resident Thomas Millington, age 39, of Milton, was arrested Saturday, June 3, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Millington had sexual intercourse with a victim under 17 years old.

He is charged with third-degree rape, a class E felony.

Millington was arraigned in the Milton Town Court, where a judge ordered him held at the Saratoga County jail on $1,400 cash bail.

