Man Trades Pot For Sex With 13-Year-Old In Clifton Park, Police Say

A 35-year-old man from the region is accused of bribing an underage teen for sex.

Michael Mashburn
Saratoga County resident Justin Pringle, of Clifton Park, was arrested on sex crime and other charges Thursday, Aug. 10, according to New York State Police.

It came after investigators were tipped off that he was having inappropriate contact with a child in Clifton Park.

Troopers determined that Pringle gave a 13-year-old a marijuana edible in exchange for sexual contact with the victim. The incident allegedly occurred early Thursday morning.

Pringle was arrested near his home and was arraigned at the Clifton Park Town Court on the following charges:

  • Sexual abuse
  • Criminal sale of cannabis
  • Endangering the welfare of a child

He was released on his own recognizance following arraignment.

