DWI Crash: Driver Was Nearly Four Times Legal Limit During Hit-Run Wreck In Milton, Police Say

Troopers in Saratoga County were called at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, May 27, with reports of a hit-and-run crash in Milton, on Northline Road.

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the wreck.

According to New York State Police, troopers eventually located the suspect vehicle in the town of Saratoga, on East West Road.

The driver, Stephen Sewall, of Milton, was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

Troopers said testing revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .31 percent, nearly four times the legal limit to drive.

Sewall was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, as well as multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was released to a sober third party, and is due back in the Milton Town Court on Tuesday, June 13.

