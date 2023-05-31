Fair with Haze 55°

DWI Crash: Driver Was Nearly Four Times Legal Limit During Hit-Run Wreck In Milton, Police Say

A 54-year-old man from the region is facing DWI charges after allegedly causing a hit-and-run crash on a local roadway while heavily intoxicated

A 54-year-old Milton man is facing DWI charges after allegedly causing a hit-and-run crash on Northline Road in Milton on Sunday, May 27. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Canva via kali9
Michael Mashburn
Troopers in Saratoga County were called at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday, May 27, with reports of a hit-and-run crash in Milton, on Northline Road.

There were no reports of injuries stemming from the wreck.

According to New York State Police, troopers eventually located the suspect vehicle in the town of Saratoga, on East West Road.

The driver, Stephen Sewall, of Milton, was arrested on suspicion of DWI. 

Troopers said testing revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .31 percent, nearly four times the legal limit to drive.

Sewall was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, as well as multiple vehicle and traffic law violations.

He was released to a sober third party, and is due back in the Milton Town Court on Tuesday, June 13. 

