New Update: Hit-Run Driver Nabbed After Killing Woman In Ballston Crosswalk, Police Say

Police have arrested a suspected hit-and-run driver hours after he allegedly struck and killed a woman at a crosswalk in the region.

The Saratoga County incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, on State Route 50 in the town of Ballston.

A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle was driving northbound on State Route 50 when it struck a woman in a marked crosswalk near Brookline Road, according to New York State Police.

Immediately following the crash, the suspect continued driving and fled the scene, troopers said.

The victim, identified as 47-year-old Meredith Hamilton, of Ballston Spa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Wednesday evening, troopers announced they had arrested 37-year-old Gary Lucas, of Schenectady, in connection with the crash.

Lucas is charged with leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, a felony. Investigators said there is no indication he was impaired at the time.

He was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and held at the Saratoga County jail on $100,000 bail.

