Crash Killing Tow Truck Driver: 'Extremely' Drunk Man Guilty In Deadly Wilton Wreck

Shortly afterward on Sept. 15, 2022, the 41-year-old struck tow truck operator Alex Bleickhardt as he helped a disabled vehicle in Saratoga County, on the shoulder of I-87 in Wilton.

Bleickhardt, a 33-year-old employee of TowAway LLC from Pottersville in Warren County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, July 27, a Saratoga County jury convicted Rodriguez of aggravated vehicular homicide and a dozen other charges in connection with Bleickhardt’s death following a three-week trial.

Prosecutors revealed that Rodriguez, of Moreau, has a history of driving drunk with four previous DWI convictions which led to his license being permanently revoked.

Despite losing his license, he went on to buy the 2008 Chevrolet Silverado work truck in which he struck and killed Bleickhardt, prosecutors said.

Rodriguez appeared “extremely intoxicated” when he left an Applebee’s in Wilton shortly before the crash, according to investigators. When onlookers pleaded with him not to drive he responded by saying, “I’m not afraid to go back to prison.”

He struck multiple curbs and nearly hit a parked car as he drove out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed. At one point he crashed through a metal post and chain barricade as he made his way toward I-87.

Once on the northbound lanes of I-87, several people called 911 reporting that he was swerving across lanes and speeding.

Rodriguez eventually reached Exit 17, where Bleickhardt was preparing to tow a disabled box truck on the shoulder. Making no effort to slow down or move over, he slammed into the vehicle, killing Bleickhardt.

Rodriguez had to be extracted from his car, police said. He was later treated at Albany Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to not having a valid driver’s license, testing showed that his blood alcohol content was 0.26 percent, over three times the legal limit. He also had cocaine and marijuana in his system.

Police also discovered a loaded semi-automatic pistol in his car, which he was prohibited from possessing as a convicted felon.

“Today, justice has been served for Alex Bleickhardt and his grieving family. The defendant’s actions showed a complete disregard for the safety of others, and the tragic consequences of his choices can never be undone,” Saratoga County DA Karen Heggen said.

“We hope that this verdict brings some measure of closure to Mr. Bleickhardt’s loved ones and serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of driving under the influence.”

In court Thursday, Rodriguez was found guilty of:

Three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide

Manslaughter

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Aggravated driving while intoxicated

Two counts of driving while intoxicated

Driving while impaired by the combined influence of drugs and alcohol

Aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Reckless driving

Leaving the scene without reporting property damage

Violating the “Move Over Law”

Rodriguez was acquitted of Depraved Indifference Murder and a second reckless driving charge

He faces up to 40 years in prison on the top counts when he’s sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 14.

