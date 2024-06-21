Saratoga County’s Darling Doughnuts – located in Saratoga Springs at 441 Broadway – is among the best donut shops in the country by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.

The eatery placed No. 7 as determined by an “expert panel” and voted on by readers, according to the outlet, which sought to find those donut destinations offering “a unique charm and personal touch” not found at large chains.

Under the direction of co-owners Natascha Pearl-Mansman and Glenn Severance, Darling Doughnuts sells a mouthwatering array of yeast-risen donuts that are made fresh daily.

Customers can choose from over 90 glazes and flavors that are on regular rotation. Among the more attention-grabbing varieties are the root beer float, mango lemonade, and the caramel stroopwafel.

There’s also the doughrogi, described as what happens when a donut and a pierogi meet and make a “gooey-filled baby.”

Since opening in July 2020, the bakery has racked up a number of positive reviews on Yelp, where it holds a 3.9 out of 5-star rating.

“Our top two favorites: the galaxy glazed and the banana pancake. Banana pancake was the single best donut I've ever had. Must try!” Sandy B., of Virginia, wrote on Yelp.

Another satisfied customer raved after trying the strawberry and churro donuts.

“They were so fresh and soft but dense too in a good way,” Ashok J., of Hicksville, wrote. “One donut curbed my hunger pangs. Loved each bite.”

Darling Doughnuts is open Wednesday through Sunday. Find out more on its website.

Click here to view the complete ranking from USA Today.

