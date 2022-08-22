Contact Us
Business

Hannaford Store In Ballston Spa Issues Ground Beef Recall

Michael Mashburn
A Ballston Spa supermarket has issued a recall for ground beef over concerns it may pose a safety hazard.
A Ballston Spa supermarket has issued a recall for ground beef over concerns it may pose a safety hazard. Photo Credit: Pixabay/mvphotoct

A grocery store in the region has issued a recall for ground beef over a possible safety hazard.

In Saratoga County, the Hannaford supermarket in Ballston Spa, located on Rossi Way, is recalling all 81-percent ground beef that was sold on Sunday, Aug. 21, between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Recalled products have a sell-by date of Wednesday, Aug. 24. They have a UPC code of 212041410711 and 212043305565.

The ground beef is being recalled over concerns that it may contain foreign material, the company said.

Customers were advised not to eat the beef and to return the product to Hannaford for a full refund.

The recall only applies to the store located at 3 Via Rossi Way.

Hannaford said no injuries or illnesses have been tied to the recall.

