Brand-New Upstate NY Snowfall Projections: Here's How Much To Expect Now From Major Winter Stor

Much of the region is expected to see between 8 inches and one foot of snowfall from a massive winter storm that is nearing the Northeast.

A look at the areas now expected to see between 8 to 12 inches of snowfall from the storm Saturday night, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7 (areas in burnt orange). Elsewhere, between 6-8 inches is predicted (yellow).

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The latest snowfall projections throughout the Northeast, released Saturday morning, Jan. 6 by AccuWeather.com.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at predicted arrival times.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and hazardous driving is expected from Saturday night, Jan. 6 to Sunday morning, Jan. 7 in the areas in pink.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Joe Lombardi
Those areas are shown in orange in the first image above from the National Weather Service. Elsewhere, between 6-8 inches is expected (shown in yellow).

For the latest snowfall projections throughout the Northeast, released Saturday morning, Jan. 6 by AccuWeather.com, click on the second image above.

A look at predicted arrival times can be viewed by clicking on the third image above, ranging from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (light green) farthest south to 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. (darkest green).

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and hazardous driving is expected from Saturday night to Sunday morning, Jan. 7 for the areas shown in pink in the fourth image above.

