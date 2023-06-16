Baseball Dugout Death: ID Released For Man Found Dead At Saratoga Springs Park

The discovery was made at around 7 a.m. Thursday, June 15, in Saratoga Springs, inside a baseball dugout at the city’s West Side Recreation park.

Investigators found the man while conducting a welfare check after getting a call from a concerned citizen, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

In an update hours later, the department identified the man as 55-year-old Steven French, of Saratoga Springs.

“Mr. French lived in the area of the West Side Rec and was not homeless,” police said.

Investigators determined that French had been at the location for several hours prior to being found.

Police did not speculate on a cause of death, but said there is no indication of criminal activity and no threat to the public.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Saratoga County Coroner.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.