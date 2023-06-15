Man Found Dead In Baseball Dugout At Saratoga Springs Park

The discovery was made at around 7 a.m. Thursday, June 15, in Saratoga Springs, inside a baseball dugout at the city’s West Side Recreation park.

Investigators found the man while conducting a welfare check after getting a call from a concerned citizen, according to Saratoga Springs Police.

They determined that the man had been there for several hours.

The man, who police did not identify pending notification of family, was taken to Saratoga Hospital to undergo an autopsy.

Police did not speculate on a cause of death, but said there is no indication of criminal activity and no threat to the public.

