32-Year-Old Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash In Capital Region

A 32-year-old man was killed in a late-night crash in the region.

South Greenfield Road in the town of Greenfield.&nbsp;

Michael Mashburn
The Saratoga County incident happened at around 1 a.m. Friday, March 8, in the town of Greenfield on South Greenfield Road.

Sheriff’s officials said Justin Germain, of Greenfield, was driving a 2006 Ford pickup truck when he lost control on a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Germain was pronounced dead at the scene by the Saratoga County Coroner’s Office.

He was the sole occupant of the truck, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Deputies said a preliminary investigation found that speed was a factor.

