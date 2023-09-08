Mostly Cloudy 83°

28-Year-Old Chokes Woman Unconscious At Clifton Park Home, Police Say

An altercation inside a home in the region ended with a woman being choked unconscious, police said.

Matthew Sand, age 28, is accused of choking a woman unconscious at a Clifton Park home on Huntridge Drive Thursday night, Sept. 7.
Deputies in Saratoga County were called at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, for a welfare check at a home in Clifton Park located on Huntridge Drive, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators determined that Matthew Sand, age 28, choked the victim “with the intention of impeding her normal breathing or blood circulation,” causing her to lose consciousness.

Deputies did not elaborate on what led up to the altercation. There were no other reports of injuries.

Sand was arrested on charges of strangulation and assault, and was later released following his arraignment in Malta Town Court. 

