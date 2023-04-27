16-Year-Old Stabs Teen's Neck In Malta, Police Say

Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called shortly before 2 a.m. on Sunday, April 23, with reports of a stabbing in the town of Malta, on Luther Road, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the neck. His attacker had fled the scene by the time investigators arrived.

The victim was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.

On Thursday, April 27, the sheriff’s office announced that a 16-year-old suspect had been arrested in connection with the attack.

The agency did not disclose the suspect’s name or gender.

They were arraigned at the Saratoga County Youth Court on charges of first- and second-degree assault, both felonies, and released to the probation department.

According to deputies, the suspect and victim know each other and the attack was not random.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Saratoga and receive free news updates.