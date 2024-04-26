The Gould Park Pool in Dobbs Ferry is scheduled to open on time during Memorial Day weekend for the 2024 season, the village's Recreation Department announced on Friday, April 26.

The planned opening comes after a fire at the bathhouse on Saturday, March 30 around 8:15 p.m. that prompted a response from the Westchester County Hazmat team after flames came dangerously close to the building's chlorine room. Luckily, this did not happen and the blaze was put out after a little more than two hours with no reported injuries.

Since the blaze, the bathhouse has remained unusable due to extensive water and smoke damage. However, the Recreation Department has been working with the Westchester County Health Department to ensure the pool can still open on time.

To make sure of this, the Health Department will let the park use trailer bathrooms and showers for the season.

"Although this is not ideal, it will allow us to open and continue our camp programs as planned this summer," officials said.

The Recreation Department also added that more testing is needed before a decision can be made about the bathhouse's future.

The part of the bathhouse damaged in the fire dates back to the 1930s, according to the Dobbs Ferry Historical Society.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Rivertowns and receive free news updates.