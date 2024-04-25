Biden will arrive in the county on Thursday afternoon, April 25, when he is scheduled to appear at a fundraising event in the village of Irvington-on-Hudson hosted by actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, and fashion designer Eileen Fisher.

The president's visit is expected to last between 4:40 p.m., when he arrives at Westchester County Airport after a stop in Syracuse, and 7:30 p.m. when he departs. Biden will then take the Marine One helicopter to Manhattan, where he will stay overnight.

Motorists are warned to avoid I-684 and I-287 during Biden's visit because of roadway closures.

Additionally, according to county officials, Broadway (Route 9) will close between White Plains Road (Route 119) in Tarrytown and the village of Irvington from around 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The closure will cause several detours in the area, officials added.

Several school districts had early dismissals to account for traffic impacts.

Biden has made two previous trips to Westchester during his presidency, giving speeches at Westchester Community College in Valhalla last year and at Sarah Lawrence College near the Yonkers-Bronxville border before the 2022 elections.

