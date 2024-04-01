The blaze began on Saturday, March 30 around 8:15 p.m., when the park house by the Gould Park baseball field in Dobbs Ferry went up in flames, according to the village's fire department.

Arriving crews soon found smoke pouring from the lower extension of the building and began fighting to put it out. Additionally, members of the Westchester County Hazmat team were called to the scene when it was determined that the fire was dangerously close to the building's chlorine room.

Luckily though, the blaze did not reach the chlorine room and the fire was put out after a little more than two hours. No injuries were reported.

Crews from the Irvington, Ardsley, Hastings, Fairview, Port Chester, and Millwood Fire Departments also helped battle the blaze, in addition to the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services.

According to the Dobbs Ferry Historical Society, the section of the park house damaged in the blaze was added sometime in the 1930s.

