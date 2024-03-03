Winter's Last Blast? Snow Chance Will Follow Warmup, Days-Long Unsettled Stretch

Temps will reach the mid to upper 50s on Sunday, March 3 and skies will become partly sunny after patchy morning fog, according to the National Weather Service.

Mild temps in the low to mid-50s will linger on Monday, March 4, with more clouds than sun.

More unsettled weather will return Tuesday, March 5 with rain likely during the day and again at night. About three-quarters to an inch of rainfall is possible.

Tuesday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

Wednesday, March 6 and Thursday, March 7 will be cloudy with a chance of more rain each day.

Wednesday's high will be in mid-50s and temps will top out at around 50 degrees on Thursday.

There will be a reprieve from the stretch of gray days on Friday, March 8, which will be partly sunny with a high of around 50.

The weekend will be marked by a drop in temps, which will lead to the snow chance.

The high temperature on Saturday, March 9 will be in the low to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain or showers.

Rain is likely on Sunday, March 10, on a raw day with a high temperature ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

With precipitation expected to continue overnight, there is a chance of snow, especially inland, in areas where the temperature is expected to be at or below the freezing mark.

The current outlook calls for the possibility of a mix of rain and snow on Monday morning, March 11 before the temperature rises to the upper 30s to low 40s.

