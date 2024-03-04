New Storm System Takes Aim At Region As Unsettled Weather Pattern Arrives

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, mild temps in the low to mid-50s will linger on Monday, March 4, with mostly cloudy skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, March 5 will be cloudy and breezy with rain at times. About a half-inch of rainfall is possible and wind gusts could reach 20 miles per hour.

Tuesday's high temperature will be around 50 degrees.

The new storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon, March 6.

Rain will be heavy at times, especially Wednesday night, and overnight into Thursday, March 7.

A total of up to 2 inches of rainfall is expected.

Wednesday's high temperature will be in the mid-50s, and Thursday's high around 50 degrees.

Clouds will remain cloudy Thursday afternoon and evening after the storm winds down, but there could be scattered rain and showers at times.

There will be a reprieve from the stretch of gray days on Friday, March 8, which will be partly sunny with a high of around 50.

The weekend will be marked by a drop in temps, which will lead to a snow chance.

The high temperature on Saturday, March 9 will be in the low to mid-40s with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain or showers.

Rain is likely on Saturday night into Sunday, March 10.

Sunday will be a raw day with high temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.

With precipitation expected to continue overnight, there is a chance of snow, especially inland, in areas where the temperature is expected to be at or below the freezing mark.

The current outlook calls for the possibility of a mix of rain and snow on Monday morning, March 11 before the temperature rises to the upper 30s to low 40s.

