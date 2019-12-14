Accumulating Snowfall Now Expected For Early Week Storm

After a brief warmup to start the weekend, an early week storm system is now expected to bring a new round of accumulation snow to the region.

The time frame for the wintry mix with snow at times is Monday afternoon, Dec.16 into the overnight hours on Tuesday, Dec. 17 as the powerful, quick-moving system pushes through.

At this time, about an inch to possibly 3 inches of snowfall accumulation is expected for the region, with several inches more possible in areas north and west of I-84.

There's still uncertainty with the storm track. So check back for updates in accumulation projections.

Rain has become lighter early Saturday afternoon, Dec. 14 after some parts of the area saw as much as 2 inches of rainfall. There will be light rain and showers at time through around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Skies will become mostly sunny Sunday, Dec. 15 with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

Temperatures will become sharply colder overnight, with a low in the upper 20s and wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

Monday will start off partly sunny before clouds roll in by midday, with the chance for snow and a wintry mix starting at around 1 p.m. on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low 30s.

The chance for snow and freezing rain will continue until around 2 a.m. Tuesday when the temperature is expected to rise to the mid 30s.

The entire region will see rain at times until around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Skies will gradually clear late in the evening and overnight, leading the way to a mostly sunny and cold day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the high temperature in the low 30s.

