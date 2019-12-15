Here Are Latest Projected Snowfall Totals For Early Week Storm

A powerful, quick-moving storm will bring a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain to the region early this week.

The time frame for the wintry mix with snow at times is Monday afternoon, Dec.16 into the morning on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

At this time, about an inch of snowfall accumulation is expected for most of the region.

Areas north of I-84 and farthest inland, especially west, could see up to 3 inches.

There still remains uncertainty with the storm track. So check back for updates in accumulation projections.

After a cloudy start, skies will eventually become partly sunny Sunday, Dec. 15 with the high temperature in the mid 40s.

It will be sharply colder overnight, with a low temperature in the upper 20s and wind-chill values between 20 and 25 degrees.

Clouds will roll in on Monday morning, with the chance for snow and a wintry mix starting around midday on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low 30s.

The chance for sleet and freezing rain will continue until around 9 a.m. Tuesday south of 1-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut when the temperature is expected to rise to the mid 30s.

North of those areas, the chance will last until around noontime before the high temperature reaches the mid 30s. The high temperature will be in the upper 30s farther south.

Skies will gradually clear late in the evening and overnight, leading the way to a mostly sunny and cold day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with the high temperature in the low 30s.

