Suspect In Murder Of Hillcrest Woman Fatally Shoots Himself In Front Of Cops In Connecticut

The incident began around 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31 in Rockland County when the Ramapo Police discovered a 56-year-old woman lying on the ground on Innwood Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the Hillcrest section of Ramapo.

The woman was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern by Spring Hill Volunteer Ambulance Corps where she was pronounced dead, said Lt. Chris Franklin of the Ramapo Police.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division determined that the suspect, Lawrence Byrd, age 53, address unknown, may have fled to the Stamford, Connecticut area, Franklin said.

Ramapo Pollice contacted Stamford Police where patrol officers and investigators from various units checked multiple locations and later focused surveillance efforts around 300 Tresser Blvd., said Capt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.

Around 4 p.m., Wednesday, a man fitting the suspect’s description was spotted walking from 300 Tresser Blvd., Scanlon said.

Officers followed the man, identified as Byrd, and approached him on Canal Street at South State Street underneath the MTA train overpass.

Scanlon said as a patrol officer exited the vehicle, Byrd produced a firearm and put it to his head. Within seconds, the suspect fired one shot into his head and collapsed.

Stamford officers immediately rendered emergency care and CPR. Bryd was transported by EMS to Stamford Hospital where he was pronounced dead

Scanlon said the death is being investigated by the Stamford Police Major Crimes Unit in conjunction with the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Ramapo Police Department was assisted by:

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office

New York State Police

Norwalk Police Department

Stamford Police Department

The Rockland County Intel Center.

The homicide is the first in Rockland County this year.

The incident remains under investigation by both agencies.

