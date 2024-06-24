4 Nabbed For DWI On Midnight Shift In Ramapo

The arrests occurred in Rockland County in Ramapo on Saturday, June 22.

According to the department, the following were nabbed during the shift and charged with DWI:

Michael Edison Quishpe-Chugchilan, age 19, of Hillcrest, was found asleep at the wheel at an intersection and was determined to be intoxicated.

Geisel Manuel Tut Xal, age 20, of Chestnut Ridge, was involved in a single-car accident where a vehicle hit a tree. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Carlos Lopez, age 66, of Central Valley, was stopped for erratic driving and was determined to be intoxicated.

Wilson Wagner Espin Pacheco, age 50, of Chestnut Ridge, was seen urinating outside a running vehicle; he had been operating the vehicle while intoxicated before exiting to urinate in public.

