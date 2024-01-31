Fog/Mist 34°

Police Investigating Mid-Morning Ramapo Shooting

Police in the Hudson Valley are investigating a mid-morning shooting.

Ramapo Police are investigating a shooting that injured one in the Hillcrest section of town.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch
Kathy Reakes
The incident took place in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31 on Inwood Dr., in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo. 

One person was removed from the scene by ambulance and was transported to the hospital, the Ramapo Police said.

The shooting is currently being investigated.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

