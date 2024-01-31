Police Investigating Mid-Morning Ramapo Shooting

The incident took place in Rockland County around 9 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31 on Inwood Dr., in the Hillcrest section of the Town of Ramapo.

One person was removed from the scene by ambulance and was transported to the hospital, the Ramapo Police said.

The shooting is currently being investigated.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Ramapo Police at 845-357-2400.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.