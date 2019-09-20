Woman Killed In Route 59 Crash In Airmont

An Airmont woman was killed during a single-vehicle traffic crash on Route 59.

The crash took place late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19, in area of Planet Fitness in the Village of Airmont, said the Ramapo Police Department.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 76-year-old Airmont woman inside the vehicle which had hit a tree, police said.

A 76-year-old woman was killed during a single-vehicle crash.

The woman was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room. Her identity has not been released by police.

The department's Crash Investigation Team are investigating the incident.

