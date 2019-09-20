Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Killed In Route 59 Crash In Airmont
Police & Fire

Woman Killed In Route 59 Crash In Airmont

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle.
A woman was killed after losing control of her vehicle. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

An Airmont woman was killed during a single-vehicle traffic crash on Route 59.

The crash took place late Thursday afternoon, Sept. 19, in area of Planet Fitness in the Village of Airmont, said the Ramapo Police Department.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found a 76-year-old Airmont woman inside the vehicle which had hit a tree, police said.

A 76-year-old woman was killed during a single-vehicle crash.

The woman was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where she was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room. Her identity has not been released by police.

The department's Crash Investigation Team are investigating the incident.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.