Community Heartbroken Over Loss Of Rockland Firefighter, School Bus Driver

Rockland County resident Matthew M. Duffy, age 57, of Orangeburg, died on Thursday, April 25.

Duffy was the Deputy Director of Plant Facilities at Rockland Psychiatric Center for 37 years before retiring in 2021. After retirement, his obituary said that he worked for Peter Brega as a school bus driver for the Nyack school district.

He was an active life member of the Orangeburg Fire Department for 42 years and a member and current President of the Brookside Game Protective Association.

Duffy will be fondly remembered for finding the craziest, unique gifts (wiggly man, carved skulls) and funny Facebook memes. His obituary said he was always ready for adventures and fun.

He loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was also the kindest, warmest man with the sickest sense of humor. Matt was the solid rock you could rely on when things were going sideways, his obituary said.

Duffy was Tracie's husband (Bow) and the father of Samantha and Jordan.

He is survived by his loving siblings Owen (Christine), Maura Ryan (Glen), Alice Lynady (Neil), Kevin (Donna), and Hugh (Maria), sister-in-law Joan, Mother-in-law Dolores Bow, and brother-in-law James Bow, as well as beloved nieces and nephews Theresa, Catherine, Jennifer, Jessica, Conor, Aaron, Grace, Kaitlin, Bridget, and Emily.

He was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Winnefred Duffy, his brother Brian, his father-in-law James Bow, and his sister-in-law Diane Bow.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wyman Fisher Funeral Home, 100 Franklin Ave., Pearl River.

Firematic service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, at St. Catherine's Church, Blauvelt—burial to follow at Rockland Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Trevor Project thetrevorproject.org.

