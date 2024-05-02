Latest Update: I-95 Closure Could Last Days After Fiery Crash Involving Petroleum Tanker

A closure on I-95 in Connecticut caused by an early morning crash and fire involving a tanker with thousands of gallons of gas could last now for days, authorities are now saying.

The incident happened at the outset of the morning commute on Thursday, May 2 in Norwalk near exits 14 and 15.

"Extensive damage occurred to the Fairfield Avenue overpass bridge," according to the Norwalk Fire Department.

The expected replacement of the bridge could last through the weekend.

"Motorists are urged to avoid non-essential travel in the Norwalk area," Connecticut State Police said. "Commercial vehicle operators are asked to monitor vehicle weight and height restrictions while navigating alternate routes. Commercial vehicles remain prohibited from traveling on CT Parkways."

The drivers involved were self-extricated and uninjured, the Norwalk Fire Department said.

A firefighter was transported to Norwalk Hospital with a leg injury.

The fire was extinguished within one hour, the department said.

The roadway is expected to be closed for what state police say will be "an extended period of time."

"We are currently unable to anticipate the duration of this closure," state police said shortly after the incident happened. "Please seek alternate routes and plan for significant traffic delays."

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the department's highways team is working closely with Connecticut's Department of Transportation.

"Please heed local authorities on detours and avoid the area if possible," Buttigieg said. "Thank you to the first responders who are dealing with the fire and keeping other drivers safe."

The Norwalk Fire Department said that it deployed three engine companies to establish a positive water supply from multiple fire hydrants, two engines, and one truck company for fire extinguishment.

"On arrival, it was further determined that a freight tractor-trailer, a petroleum tanker truck, and a passenger vehicle were all fully involved," the department said.

The freight tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle were located 150 feet east of the Fairfield Avenue overpass, while the petroleum tanker truck was located directly under it.

The tanker truck was carrying 8,500 gallons of petroleum, the Norwalk FD said.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

