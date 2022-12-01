Police Search For Car Thieves Who Crashed Into Police Cruiser In Chestnut Ridge

Police in the Hudson Valley are searching for suspects in a robbery that led to a police chase.

The incident took place in Rockland County around midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 on Red Schoolhouse Road in Chestnut Ridge.

Ramapo Police responded to 240 Red Schoolhouse Road (Manheim Distributors) for two suspicious vehicles parked outside and people walking inside the fenced-in parking lot wearing masks, said Det. Sgt. Michael Higgins, of the Ramapo Police.

When responding Ramapo units arrived, the two vehicles fled west on Red Schoolhouse Road. The vehicles, both Audi's, were stolen in New Jersey, Higgins said.

While conducting a canvass for the vehicles, a white 2023 BMW was stolen out of the parking lot and driven through a security fence, he added.

The BMW also fled westbound on Red Schoolhouse Road and upon approaching Chestnut Ridge Road it crashed into a responding marked police vehicle, Higgins said.

No injuries occurred as a result of the crash, Higgins said.

"All the vehicles involved appeared to be driving excessively aggressively and showed signs of doing anything to get away, all three fled south into New Jersey," Higgins said.

This is a developing story. Check back to DailyVoice for updates.

