Nassau County resident Daniel Waxman, age 56, of Cedarhurst, pleaded guilty on Thursday, April 4, in Ramapo, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh II,

From May 2023 to May 2023, the DA's Office said an undercover investigator from the Rockland County District Attorney's Office posing as a minor engaged in a series of internet chat conversations with Waxman.

The undercover investigator told Waxman on multiple occasions that she was a 14-year-old girl. Despite this, the messages to the undercover investigator became increasingly more sexual, culminating in Waxman arranging to meet the minor to engage in sexual conduct, the DA's Office said.

On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, investigators from the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, in coordination with the Town of Ramapo Police Department, took Waxman into custody after he arrived in Rockland County to meet with whom he believed was a 14-year-old girl, Walsh said.

"With today's guilty plea, the defendant is taking responsibility for his actions in attempting to meet a minor for unlawful reasons," Walsh said. "The Rockland County District Attorney's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) works daily on behalf of our most vulnerable victims and to hold criminals accountable while being sensitive to the unique needs and dynamics associated with these challenging cases."

The Rockland County District Attorney's Office investigated the case with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, the Ramapo Police Department, and the Nassau County Police Department.

Waxman is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, July 2.

