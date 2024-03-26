Solar Eclipse: These Rockland School Districts Schedule Early Dismissals

As of Tuesday, March 26, many school districts in Westchester, Putnam, Orange, Dutchess, and Ulster counties have announced closings or early dismissals for the day of the eclipse, Monday, April 8.

On the day of the eclipse, between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., the moon will pass between the earth and the sun and completely block out sunlight, completely turning day into night for 1 and a half to 3 and a half minutes in the zone of totality, which is in the western and northern parts of New York state.

School districts that have announced closures or early dismissals for the historic event include:

Westchester:

Chappaqua Central School District: 1-hour early dismissal for all schools;

Greenburgh Central School District: early dismissal;

Peekskill Central School District: several schools will dismiss early;

Tuckahoe Union Free School District: Schools will hold half-day;

Valhalla Union Free School District: schools will dismiss early.

Putnam:

Carmel Central School District: will close as a give-back day.

Orange:

Minisink Valley Central School District: May dismiss early, check back to the district's website for updates;

Newburgh Enlarged Central School District: To hold half-day;

Pine Bush Central School District: To hold half-day;

Washingtonville Central School District: will close for Superintendent's Conference Day

Dutchess:

Red Hook Central School District: to hold half-day;

Spackenkill Union Free School District: schools will close;

Rockland:

Nanuet Union Free School District: to hold rapid dismissal;

Suffern Central School District: schools will dismiss early.

Ulster:

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

