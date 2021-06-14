Contact Us
Breaking News: 25-Year-Old From Airmont Killed In Austin, Texas Mass Shooting
Police ID Rockland Man Who Died After His Vehicle Fell From Route 304 Overpass

Kathy Reakes
Clarkstown Police have identified a Stony Point resident who died when his vehicle fell from one highway to another below.
Police have released the name of a man who died in a single-vehicle Hudson Valley crash when his vehicle fell from Route 304 onto Route 59.

Michael Magee, age 25, of Stony Point, died around 3:45 a.m., Sunday, June 13, following the crash in Nanuet, said Clarkstown Police Detective Norm Peters.

According to Peters, Magee was reportedly driving his Ford Mustang, northbound in the southbound lanes on Route 304 for a considerable distance, upwards of over two miles. 

The vehicle then plowed through a guardrail on Route 304 falling onto the eastbound lanes of Route 59 below, Peters said.

Magee was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash is being investigated by the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team and no contributing factors have been definitively determined. 

"We are saddened to have to report on yet another deadly vehicle accident here in Rockland County, our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Magee," Peters said.

Anyone who may have information relating to this accident is asked to please contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800

