Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police Continue Probe Of Fatal Crash That Led To West Nyack Road Closures

Kathy Reakes
Two busy Rockland County roadways have reopened following a fatal crash in Nanuet.
Two busy Rockland County roadways have reopened following a fatal crash in Nanuet. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

Police are continuing to investigate a single-vehicle fatal crash that caused the closure of two roadways in the area.

Routes 59 and 304 in Nanuet in Rockland County have both reopened following the crash that took place around 3:45 a.m., Sunday, June 14, said Clarkstown Police Detective Norm Peters.

When officers responded to the crash on Route 59, near the Route 304 overpass they found one vehicle overturned near the median in the eastbound lanes with one occupant still inside, Peters said.

 It is believed at this time that the vehicle fell from Route 304 onto Route 59, he added.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, an adult male, was declared dead on the scene. 

Police are waiting to notify family members before releasing the victim's name.

Anyone who may have information relating to this accident is asked to contact the Clarkstown Police Department at 845-639-5800.

