President Biden To Visit Hudson Valley: Here's When

President Joe Biden will soon be visiting Westchester as part of a celebrity fundraising event.

President Joe Biden

 Photo Credit: Instagram/@JoeBiden
Ben Crnic
Biden will make his visit on Thursday, April 25 to a fundraising event in the village of Irvington-on-Hudson hosted by actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, according to the event's webpage. 

The exact location of the event has not yet been announced.

The cheapest tickets for the fundraising events will cost $3,300, while the most expensive will cost as much as $100,000. 

Biden last visited Westchester in May 2023 during a stop at SUNY Westchester Community College in Valhalla. 

He also visited Greenwich, Connecticut in June 2023, which impacted traffic in areas such as Rye Brook. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

