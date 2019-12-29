Monsey Hannukah Knife Attack Suspect From Orange County, 37, Identified

The NYPD identified the man accused of attacking five people with a knife during a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home in Monsey late Saturday night as an Orange County resident.

City police said they arrested Thomas Grafton, 37, of Greenwood Lake, after identifying the license plate on his Nissan Sentra as it crossed the George Washington Bridge around 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

Officers David Radziwon and Giovanni Mattera stopped and arrested him on 144th Street and Adam Clayton Powell Boulevard (7th Avenue) in Harlem a short time later and held him for Ramapo police.

Grafton was being charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, the NYPD.

His arrest ended a cross-county search that lasted nearly two hours after five people were injured during the attack at a rabbi's home in Monsey.

"Last night, a keen eye & quick response by @NYPD32Pct cops led to the apprehension of a suspect wanted in connection with the horrific attack at a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey," New York City Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea tweeted. "Outstanding work by Officers Radziwon & Mattera."

