A man who jumped from a Hudson Valley bridge survived the fall, police said.

The incident took place in Orange County in the town of Newburgh around 9 a.m., Wednesday, June 15.

The man who jumped from the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge was rescued by a police officer on a jet ski, said Trooper Steven Nevel with the New York State Police.

Few details are available at this time. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

