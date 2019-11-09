Contact Us
Accused Drug Dealers Face Felony Drug Possession Charges After I-87 Stop

Police
Police Photo Credit: Pixabay

Two accused drug dealers are facing felony charges following a traffic stop on I-87 in the area, police say.

New York State Police initiated a traffic stop after allegedly observing a violation on I-87 in the town of Woodbury on Wednesday, Nov. 6 around 11:15 p.m.

During the interview with the driver, identified as Jose Flores, 43, of Jamaica, police say probable cause to search the vehicle was established.

Further investigation revealed that Flores and the passenger, identified as Carlos Garcia, 23, of Jamaica, were in possession of approximately 21.3 grams of cocaine, according to police.

Flores and Garcia were arrested and processed at SP Newburgh, where they were charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both Class B felonies.

Flores was also charged with traffic violations.

Both suspects were arraigned at the Town of Woodbury Court and remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $500 cash bail or $1,000 bond.

