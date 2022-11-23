Spring Valley Man Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Child

A 33-year-old Hudson Valley man has been sentenced for sexually abusing a child over the course of several years.

Holger Chuya-Andrade, of Spring Valley, was sentenced to 20 years to life on Monday, Nov. 21, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

He was convicted of one count of predatory sexual assault against a child and one count of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child on Friday, Sept. 16, Walsh said.

The DA's Office said Chuya-Andrade engaged in a course of sexual abuse which started when the victim was 7 years old and lasted until she was 10 years old from May 1, 2011, through May 1, 2014.

The case was investigated by the Spring Valley Police Department with assistance from the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit, according to the report.

"This conviction and sentence is one step to ensuring our children can safely enjoy their childhood," Walsh said. "We will stand with this victim and help in any way possible to help them overcome this trauma from this predator.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.