Teen Duo Nabbed In Suffern With Stash Of Ammo, Gun Parts: Police

The Fairfield County pair was arrested on Sunday, March 17 in Rockland County, according to the New York State Police.

Just after 1:30 p.m. that day, state police in the village of Suffern stopped a 2024 Kia on Interstate 87 for traffic violations.

However, when they pulled over the two teens, 18-year-old Alijah Matias Williams and 19-year-old Tocloveson Pierre, authorities reportedly found a stash of ammo and weapons parts inside the car, including:

Two P-80 Ghost AR Kits (containing a lower and upper receiver);

Two AR pistol grips;

Six high-capacity AR magazines;

Two P-80 jigs;

Four boxes of .223 ammunition (with 80 rounds in total); and

A gravity knife.

Both Pierre (who is from Norwalk) and Williams (who hails from Stamford) were charged with transportation of weapons and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon (third- and fourth-degree).

They were arraigned at Suffern Village Court and released on their own recognizance.

