Should Cyclists, Pedestrians Be Given Separate Times On New TZB Shared Pathway As Safety Move?

With New Yorkers now enjoying the 3.6-mile shared bicycle-pedestrian path on the new Tappan Zee Bridge, some are questioning whether cyclists and walkers can safely share the space.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner - a noted cycling enthusiast - launched a survey asking whether there should be specific schedules for pedestrians and bicyclists after receiving questions about the safety of the 12-foot wide path.

The path extends from the bridge's Westchester landing in Tarrytown to the Rockland Landing in South Nyack. It takes approximately 80 minutes to walk the length of the pathway, and 20 to bike across.

“I have received a number of calls from cyclists and pedestrians who use the bridge pathway expressing concern about safety because the path is very narrow (with) cyclists and pedestrians are very close to each other,” Feiner wrote in an email. “I have also heard that there have been bicycle accidents on the bridge.

“Some people are suggesting that the New York State Thruway Authority consider having bicycle only and pedestrian-only hours on the bridge,” he continued.

Feiner suggested two-hour time slots in the morning and afternoon for cyclists and pedestrians, which “could make the bridge crossing experience much more pleasant for pedestrians and cyclists, and would reduce the chances of cyclists hitting pedestrians.”

