Photos: Get First Look At What You'll Find On New TZB Shared Bicycle-Pedestrian Path

On what would have been his father’s 88th birthday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled the shared bicycle and pedestrian path at the new Tappan Zee Bridge, which connects Westchester and Rockland counties.

Cuomo was in Tarrytown on Monday, June 15 to officially open up the 3.6-mile path, which is expected to be a boon for businesses in the region.

“You can come across the Hudson River, and when you look south you can see New York City, and when you look north, it’s one of the most beautiful river valleys on the globe,” he said. “You can say that I’m not objective, and am being subjective, but I believe it’s a fact anyway.”

The 12-foot wide path stretches the length of the bridge, from the Westchester landing in Tarrytown to the Rockland landing in South Nyack. Along the way, there are various art installations and viewing areas that celebrate the region.

The new TZB's path will be opened daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., though it could be closed for inclement weather, maintenance, or any security concerns. Cuomo said he believes it could help bolster economies in the region as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The bridge has already had a tremendously positive impact on the entire regional economy, and I think the pedestrian path is going to be a home run,” he said. “It’s going to attract people who just want to walk over the Hudson, and thousands of people are going to want to visit the path.

“Here you can walk over the Hudson on a beautiful bridge and see New York City, and the Hudson Valley, and then they’ll stop at (local) shops, restaurants, bars, and it should be great,” he added.

There will also be a shuttle that will provide services to pedestrians from large commuter lots in Rockland and Westchester to stop at the bridge’s landings. Those shuttles will run from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

“New York State is creating a 21st Century transportation system that is resilient, promotes growth and improves mobility for not only motor vehicles but pedestrians and cyclists as well,” state Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said.

“As part of that larger vision, the New York State Department of Transportation is proud to sponsor Hudson Link's enhanced bus service providing access to this new shared-use path which has breathtaking views of the Hudson Valley and is a shining example of what New Yorkers can achieve when we all work together.”

During the COVID-19 outbreak, those visiting the pedestrian path have been cautioned to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing protocols. Physical and digital signs have been posted to remind visitors to remain vigilant.

New York State Police will also be tasked with keeping the path safe or visitors.

The state noted that:

It takes approximately 80 minutes to walk the length of the path; factor in your return trip;

It takes approximately 20 minutes to bike across the path;

Wind, rain, sun, temperatures all feel more intense out over the water; dress accordingly;

Restrooms are in the Welcome Centers at both landings;

Water fountains are available at both landings, not on the path itself;

You may feel the bridge vibrate; this is normal;

If you need assistance, use the blue light phones along the path.

There are a total of six overlooks, the bicycle speed limit is 15 mph, and there will be between 30 to 130 parking spots at the Westchester landing, while there are 57 around Rockland’s landing.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old Tappan Zee Bridge's official name was the Governor Malcolm Wilson Bridge.

"The new Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge is an iconic gateway to the Hudson Valley and a statewide landmark that celebrates the spirit of New York," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "The addition of this state-of-the-art bike and pedestrian path will provide New Yorkers and tourists alike with more ways to cross the river, as well as updated amenities and a unique, interactive experience to enjoy while taking in the scenic views of the Hudson River Valley."

