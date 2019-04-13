Contact Us
Man Struck By Spring Valley-Bound PVL Train Seriously Injured

NJ Transit train
NJ Transit train Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A man was was hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a train in Westwood, NJ Transit officials said.

The incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. Friday evening and involved a train on the Pascack Valley Line, NJ Transit spokeswoman Kate Thompson told Daily Voice.

The train had departed from Hoboken at 7:21 p.m., and was scheduled to arrive in Spring Valley at 8:40 p.m., she said.

The man was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with unspecified injuries, Thompson said

None of the 50 train passengers or crew members on the train were injured.

Rail service was temporarily suspended but had returned as of 10 p.m. Friday.

