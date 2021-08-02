Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Area Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Child Under 13, Police Say
News

COVID-19: MTA, Port Authority Workers Must Get Vaccine Or Be Tested Regularly

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr U.S. Secretary of Defense

All New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 2. He said the requirement will begin on Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.

Cuomo cited the growing number of cases of the Delta variant as a reason for the new requirement. 

Cuomo added that "this precaution will help ensure the health and safety of these dedicated workforces."

The new requirement follows an announcement on Wednesday, July 28 which stipulated that state employees and patient-facing employees in state-run hospitals will be required to get vaccinated for COVID by Labor Day. 

Those who choose to remain unvaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID testing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.