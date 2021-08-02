COVID-19: MTA, Port Authority Workers Must Get Vaccine Or Be Tested Regularly

All New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority and Port Authority employees will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement on Monday, Aug. 2. He said the requirement will begin on Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6.

Cuomo cited the growing number of cases of the Delta variant as a reason for the new requirement.

Beginning Labor Day, all @MTA employees & NY employees of the Port Authority will be required to either be vaccinated or get tested weekly.



Amid the growing threat of the #DeltaVariant, this precaution will help ensure the health & safety of these dedicated workforces. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 2, 2021

Cuomo added that "this precaution will help ensure the health and safety of these dedicated workforces."

The new requirement follows an announcement on Wednesday, July 28 which stipulated that state employees and patient-facing employees in state-run hospitals will be required to get vaccinated for COVID by Labor Day.

Those who choose to remain unvaccinated will be required to undergo weekly COVID testing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.