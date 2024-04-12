Fog/Mist 57°

SHARE

Ramapo Crash Involving Utility Pole Closes Roadways

Two people were injured in a crash involving a utility pole in Rockland County.

The utility pole involved.&nbsp;

The utility pole involved. 

 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The crash occurred in Ramapo on Friday, April 12, in the morning at the Viola Road and Maple Avenue intersection.

The following roads are closed:

  • Viola Road shut down between College Road and Concord Drive
  • W Maple Avenue is closed between Viola Road and Smolley Drive

Ramapo Police say two people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries by Hatzoloh EMS of Rockland County. 

Monsey Fire Department and Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. are on the scene. 

Police ask motorists to avoid the area and drive safely. 

Updates will be provided as repairs progress. 

Check back with Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE