Here's When To Expect Heaviest Rain From New Storm System Taking Aim At Region

The heaviest rain and possible flooding is expected Thursday night, April 11, into Friday, April 12. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is likely during the storm. (Click on the second image above.)

Spotty showers are possible on Wednesday, April 10, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Showers will arrive Thursday afternoon with rain, which will be heavy at times, at night.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is expected with locally higher amounts.

"Some roads and low-lying properties, including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront, will experience minor flooding," the National Weather Service said.

It will be windy Thursday night with steady rain continuing overnight and into Friday before the system winds down by mid-afternoon Friday, followed by gradual clearing, though scattered showers could pop up again early Friday night.

Saturday, April 13 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

The outlook for Sunday, April 14 calls for more spring-like temperature with a high in the mid-60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

