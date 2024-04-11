The heaviest rain and possible flooding is expected Thursday night, April 11, into Friday, April 12. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.com.)

The National Weather Service said, "This storm system's impacts include moderate to heavy rain, a low probability of flash flooding, gusty winds, and minor to locally moderate coastal flooding."

There will be scattered showers Thursday morning and afternoon, followed by rain, which will be heavy at times at night.

Wind speeds will be out of the south between 15 and 22 miles per hour, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.

"Strong gusty winds and a period of moderate to heavy rain is likely tonight into early Friday morning, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued Thursday morning.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is expected with locally higher amounts.

There could be scattered thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday.

"Some roads and low-lying properties, including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront, will experience minor flooding," the National Weather Service said.

It will be windy Thursday night, and steady rain will continue overnight and into Friday before the system winds down in the afternoon.

It will be mainly cloudy throughout Friday, and scattered showers could appear again at night.

It will be breezy Friday with gusts as high as around 35 mph.

Saturday, April 13 will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Look for more spring-like temperatures Sunday, April 14, with a high in the mid-60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

The outlook for Monday, April 15, calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of around 70 degrees.

