Wind speeds on Friday will generally be between 16 and 20 miles per hour, with gusts up to 30 to 35 miles per hour.

Gusts of 50 mph or more were reported overnight.

A widespread 1 to 3 inches of precipitation is expected with locally higher amounts.

There could be scattered thunderstorms at times during the day on Friday, along with lingering rain and showers.

"Some roads and low-lying properties, including parking lots, parks, lawns, and homes and businesses with basements near the waterfront, will experience minor flooding," the National Weather Service said.

The system will begin to wind down from south to north in the afternoon on Friday, but scattered precipitation could continue into the early evening.

The temperature will hold steady in the upper 50s, but the breezy conditions will make it feel cooler.

Saturday, April 13 will be mainly cloudy with a high temperature in the low to mid-50s.

It will be continued breezy with wind speeds between 15 and 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Look for spring-like temperatures on Sunday, April 14, with a high in the mid-60s and a mix of sun and clouds.

There could be an afternoon shower as clouds increase on Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday, April 15 will be sunny with a high temperature in the upper 60s.

The outlook for Tuesday, April 16 calls for mostly cloudy skies and a high temperature around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice West Orange and receive free news updates.